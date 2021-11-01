Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 660,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of California Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in California Resources by 165.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares during the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott increased its position in California Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the second quarter worth about $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in California Resources by 260.3% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,220,412 shares of company stock valued at $88,081,240.

NYSE CRC opened at $46.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $46.65.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of California Resources from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

