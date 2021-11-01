INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss Sells 2,079 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INMB opened at $18.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.46.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INMB. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in INmune Bio during the second quarter valued at $2,843,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth about $55,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 198,487 shares during the period. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

