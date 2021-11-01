Susquehanna Bancshares Increases EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $52.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.67.

EVTC opened at $45.21 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.38.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 135.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,402,000 after buying an additional 163,284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 558.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

