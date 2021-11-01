CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a positive rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.55.

COR opened at $142.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,614.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock worth $191,881. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

