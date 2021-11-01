Needham & Company LLC Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $67.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -81.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $229.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $124,893.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,916.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares valued at $7,117,661. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 698.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 349,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after buying an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in MaxLinear by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,185,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 207,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,421,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

