State Street Corp Sells 2,806,464 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,279,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,806,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.23% of Antero Resources worth $199,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $3,962,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $8,539,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,068,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

NYSE AR opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

