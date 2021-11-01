State Street Corp Boosts Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.48% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $189,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,631,000 after acquiring an additional 575,422 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,438 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $25.75 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -429.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.