Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $4.69 on Monday. Applied Science Products has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.
About Applied Science Products
Recommended Story: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Science Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Science Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.