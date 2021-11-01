Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:APLD opened at $4.69 on Monday. Applied Science Products has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11.

About Applied Science Products

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

