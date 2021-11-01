Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 752,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 904,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GGAL opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $12.75.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.