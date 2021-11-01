PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the September 30th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 363,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 108,098 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 130,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 99,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,784,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the last quarter. 20.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

