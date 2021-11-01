Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 8,684 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

SXT opened at $95.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.68.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Sensient Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 27,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,576,874.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 436,820 shares of company stock worth $39,557,510 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.