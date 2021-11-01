Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,047 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 818,016 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,093,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after purchasing an additional 259,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 206,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $56.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

