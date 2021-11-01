Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 139,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $472,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY opened at $77.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.56. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.