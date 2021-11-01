Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 81.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451,554 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $16,650,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,182,000 after acquiring an additional 99,106 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.60.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $120.33 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.