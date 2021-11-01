Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,848 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of DHI Group worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,354,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 243,834 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 525,965 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of DHI Group from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.70 on Monday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $236.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

