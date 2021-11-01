Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $10.63 Million Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 176,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,962,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after acquiring an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock worth $381,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NWE opened at $56.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a 12 month low of $51.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

