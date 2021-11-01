W&T Offshore (WTI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.04 million. On average, analysts expect W&T Offshore to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WTI opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. W&T Offshore has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $585.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.22.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.10 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

