Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post $0.79 EPS

Brokerages expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.73. Hilton Worldwide reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 890%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

HLT opened at $143.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.78 and a 12 month high of $149.04.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

