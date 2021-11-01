Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $319.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $311.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.62.

In other news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total transaction of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,104 shares of company stock worth $1,916,682. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

