Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $12.63 on Monday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

