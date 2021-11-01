Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 68,800 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $222.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.49. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $232.61.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,271 shares of company stock valued at $29,999,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.