Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 56,991 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $960,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

CNOB opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.75. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

