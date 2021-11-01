QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 652.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $11,918,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 38,128.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 57,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 2,316.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 795,255 shares of company stock worth $17,498,131 over the last three months.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

