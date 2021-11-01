BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $3,515,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at $2,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

NYSE MYD opened at $14.37 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.