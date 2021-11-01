Amarin (AMRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amarin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.48 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amarin stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

