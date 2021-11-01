Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.83.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $107.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after purchasing an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after purchasing an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.