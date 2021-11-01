Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.01 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

