Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

KELTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of KELTF stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

