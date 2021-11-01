Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Okta by 3,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $247.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.08 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.36.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

