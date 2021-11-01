Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,038 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,038 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of Merit Medical Systems worth $39,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18,550.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.58 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.00.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

