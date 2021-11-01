Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 334 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.75 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.89%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -109.14%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

