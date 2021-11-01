Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,450 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $37,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $7,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,418,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGND stock opened at $145.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

