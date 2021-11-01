Northern Trust Corp Has $37.90 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,498 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Goosehead Insurance worth $37,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,537,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after purchasing an additional 137,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.96. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,468 shares of company stock worth $22,984,437 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

