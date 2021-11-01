Northern Trust Corp Has $38.66 Million Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,540 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,080 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $38,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,791,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,895 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Washington Federal by 1,474.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after buying an additional 765,399 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Washington Federal by 162.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 268,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 22.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,198,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 46.00%.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

