Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,000.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,115.17.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,377.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,385.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 52.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

