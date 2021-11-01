Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $318.00 to $330.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $303.30.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.97. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $304.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

