Oppenheimer Raises Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Price Target to $160.00

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $158.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.80.

LECO stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $100.43 and a 12 month high of $147.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 69,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

