Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 45.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.54 on Monday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT Astra International Tbk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile

PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.

