Short Interest in PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declines By 45.4%

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:PTAIY opened at $8.54 on Monday. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.1845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
PT Astra International Tbk engages in the manufacture, assembly and distribution of automobiles, motorcycles and related spare parts. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive; Financial Services; Heavy Equipment, Mining, Construction, and Energy (HEMCE); Agribusiness; Infrastructure and Logistics; Information Technology; and Property.
