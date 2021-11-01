Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Rises By 49.2%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,400 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 30th total of 396,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 173.9 days.

OTCMKTS REPYF opened at $12.97 on Monday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

