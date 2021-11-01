Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 343,654 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $39,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 158,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

