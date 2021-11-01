Northern Trust Corp Grows Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Beyond Meat worth $40,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $98.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.72.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.78.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

