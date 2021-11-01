Northern Trust Corp Has $40.55 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,753 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $40,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SAIC. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $89.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.