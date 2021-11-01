LPL Financial LLC Sells 599 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $52.15 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.18 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

