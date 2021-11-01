Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915,860 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,518,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,414,000 after buying an additional 1,769,399 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after buying an additional 1,625,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 174,565 shares during the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

NYSE WES opened at $21.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 3.93. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

