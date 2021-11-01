Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,035 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.09% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.87) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

