Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 85,298 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,174,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 6.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 19.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 35.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 8.9% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.73 on Monday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

