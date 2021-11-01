Raymond James Raises LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target to $62.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. LKQ has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.