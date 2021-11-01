Insider Selling: Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE NSC opened at $293.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

