Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 66,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,194,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after buying an additional 2,021,459 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after buying an additional 1,108,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 361,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 297,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.14.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

