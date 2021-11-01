LPL Financial LLC Purchases 397 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 634.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after acquiring an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $66,587,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 590.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,921,000 after acquiring an additional 138,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 143.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after acquiring an additional 123,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $367.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.77. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $212.85 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

